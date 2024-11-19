La Romaine man denied bail, co-accused granted $500k in drug-trafficking case

- File photo

A 31-year-old man from La Romaine was denied bail and his co-accused granted bail of $500,000 when they appeared before High Court Master Shabiki Cazabon on drug trafficking charges on November 18.

Andre Floyd and Mark Ramnarine, 30, face allegations of marijuana possession for trafficking stemming from an incident in Chaguanas on November 14.

Police seized approximately 10.6 kilograms of marijuana during the arrest, according to reports.

It is alleged on November 14, around 6.45 pm, acting on information that a vehicle was allegedly transporting firearms and ammunition, police intercepted the vehicle on Edinburgh Boulevard, Chaguanas.

They searched the vehicle and allegedly found a black plastic bag on the passenger-side floor containing 20 rectangular packages. Examination of the packages revealed compressed marijuana.

The packages were seized and transported to the San Raphael Police Station, where they were weighed and identified. They weighed 10.6 kilogrammes. Two men were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana for trafficking.

When the two appeared before Master Cazabon, Floyd was denied bail. Ramnarine’s was set at $500,000.

A status hearing has been set for March 7, 2025, and the sufficiency hearing will take place on November 20, 2025.

Attorneys Jason Jackson and Krysan Rambert represented Floyd, a fruit vendor, and PC Romero represented the prosecution. Ramnarine was unrepresented.