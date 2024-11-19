Five Rivers, San Juan North into girls' east zone intercol final

-

Five Rivers Secondary and San Juan North Secondary marched into the east zone final of the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Coca-Cola girls' intercol tourney on November 18 with contrasting semifinal wins.

In their rescheduled semifinal encounter in Trincity, Five Rivers rained down the goals on the host team Bishop Anstey High School East as they got a thumping 7-3 victory.

National under-15 standout Hackeema Goodridge was the star for Five Rivers, as she scored a beaver-trick to lead her team to the big win. Shaquilla Daniel also grabbed a brace for Five Rivers, with Mariah Matthew getting the other goal.

Bishop Anstey starlet Orielle Martin, a national under-20 attacker, notched a brace for her school but it wasn't enough to match the attacking prowess of Goodridge and Five Rivers in this contest.

In Bourg Mulatresse, hosts San Juan North advanced to the east zone final in dramatic fashion as they edged the "Green Machine" of St Augustine Secondary 4-3 on kicks from the spot after a 1-1 tie during regulation time.

>

Keyana Daniel opened the scoring for San Juan in only the seventh minute, before Anike Simmons equalised for the visitors in the 29th minute.

In the lottery of the shootout, though, the San Juan girls held their nerves to set up the final with the free-scoring Five Rivers, who claimed the girls' east zone championship division title earlier this season.

The girls' east zone intercol final will be played at the Arima Velodrome from 3.30 pm on November 20 in the first game of a double-header, with the boys' east zone intercol final between San Juan North and Trinity College East to follow at 5.30 pm.

When the dust settles, the schoolchildren from Bourg will hope to celebrate an east intercol double.