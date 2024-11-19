CPO, TTUTA start negotiations

TTUTA’s executive take notes during the negotiations meeting with the CPO, Commander Dr. Daryl Dindial on November 18, 2024. - Office of the CPO

Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) Commander Dr Daryl Dindial has started negotiations with the TT Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA).

In a release, the CPO’s office said the meeting came after TTUTA’s submission of its proposals for the period October 1, 2020, to September 30, 2023.

The release said the meeting addressed a variety of issues, including a job evaluation exercise for the teaching service; the work of the technical sub-committee on market survey; sabbatical leave; occasional leave; telephone allowance; employee assistance programme (EAP); commuted travelling allowance; payment for marking school-based assessment (SBAs); and travelling allowance and facilities.

Dindial said the meeting was at the personnel department’s office on November 18 and was attended by TTUTA’s president and executive. He expressed his satisfaction with the discussions and regarded them as cordial, productive and respectful.

He commended TTUTA for its proposal, insight, research, data, and recommendations for addressing several key issues its membership is confronted with, the release said.

Speaking to Newsday on November 18, Lum Kin said the union was optimistic.

“We discussed a number of issues that we would have sent in as our proposals for 2020-2023, so the CPO did commit to looking at some of them in a positive light, so we look forward to continued dialogue and negotiations around the table.”

Dindial expressed his gratitude on behalf of the state to all members of the teaching service for their continued contributions to the development of the education sector, inclusive of shaping the minds of upcoming generations.

The CPO also confirmed that meetings with other unions and associations are scheduled to continue throughout this week and into next week, on the instruction of Finance Minister Colm Imbert.