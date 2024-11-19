CAL wins 2024 major airline award

Christina de Sousa Caribbean Airlines Manager, Customer Attention, accepts Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) Four Star Major Airline rating for 2024 award on behalf of the airline. - Photo courtesy APEX

CARIBBEAN Airlines (CAL) has once again been awarded the prestigious Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) Four Star Major Airline rating for 2024.

This award is based solely on the ratings of passengers worldwide.

The APEX awards are made according to neutral, third-party passenger feedback, gathered through APEX’s partnership with TripIt from Concur, the world’s most widely used travel-organising app.

For the awards, nearly one million flights were rated by passengers across nearly 600 airlines worldwide, with only eight

per cent of airlines achieving the four-star rating.

This is the second time CAL has won.

>

CAL CEO Garvin Medera expressed appreciation for the recognition.

“This award reflects our passengers’ confidence in us. Whilst we are expanding, we remain focused on providing the best and consistent customer experience for each journey.

"To be recognised once again with an APEX Four Star rating is both a reward and a motivation for us to keep raising the bar in our service to the Caribbean and beyond. We thank our customers for this independent vote of confidence.”

Medera also extended his gratitude to the airline’s employees.

“Our team works with commitment and passion, and this award is also testament to their hard work. We also recognise and appreciate the support of our industry partners and stakeholders who play an integral role in our success.”

A press release from CAL said its airline manager, Christina de Sousa, accepted the award on behalf of the airline at the APEX ceremony in Long Beach, California.