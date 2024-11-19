Businessman, 50, shot dead in his Fyzabad fast-food outlet

- File photo

A businessman was gunned down at his fast-food outlet in Fyzabad before dawn on November 19.

Muath Nassar, 50, who lived in Brentwood Park, Chaguanas, died on the spot inside Syriana Middle East Food on the Southern Main Road.

The police said that around 1.25 am, Nassar and his son were working at the business, near The Original Valley Bar. Two men were seen running from the hill near the Fyzabad Health Centre, heading toward the father and son.

One of the men pulled out a gun and shot Nassar in the head, killing him instantly, before fleeing in the direction they had come from.

The police found Nassar's body on the floor.

There were no reports of other injuries.

The South Western Division Task Force police were among the first responders and searched the area for the killers.

One was described as about six foot two inches tall, with a slim build,wearing an orange coverall.

The other was wearing a long black-and-white striped jersey, grey pants and white sneakers.

Insp Mohammed, PC Lalland other officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, were also notified.

DMO Dr Sarah Archee viewed the body and ordered it to be removed pending an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

The police have not determined a motive. PC Ramdhanee is investigating.