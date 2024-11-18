Kayamba Johnson, Ozia Danclair star for Blanchisseuse at North Region Hill Run

Arima Central Secondary's Mikael Serrette placed third at the Secondary Schools Track and Field's Middle-Distance League North Region Hill Run in St Augustine, on November 15. - File photo courtesy TTSSTFA

THE Blanchisseuse Secondary pair of Kayamba Johnson and Ozia Danclair made their school proud on November 15 when they earned a brilliant one-two finish in the Secondary Schools Track and Field's (SSTF) Middle-Distance League North Region Hill Run in St Augustine.

In a course which took the student-athletes through the Santa Margarita district and featured over 190 runners, Johnson and Danclair gave onlookers and exciting finish in their duel in the boys' under-17 category at the St Augustine Secondary compound as the former finished in 19 minutes and 17 seconds (19:17) to edge out his schoolmate, who clocked 19:27.

The impressive Mikael Serrette, who attends Arima Central Secondary, pushed Johnson and Danclair to the tape as he finished third overall in 19:30. Serrette's run was good enough to capture top spot in the boys' under-15 category, adding to his wins in the under-15 category of the North Region 5K and the Trinidad Cross-Country Run earlier in the season.

Serrette finished 11 minutes ahead of his closest challenger in the boys' under-15 category, as Belmont Secondary's Ryan Pemberton placed second in their age group in 30:32, with Serrette's Arima Central schoolmate Aaron Ramdial claiming third in 31:10.

Toco Secondary's Darreon Thom finished fourth overall in 21:42, following on the heels of his fifth-place finish in last month's North Region 5K.

Carifta 2024 bronze medallist Shian Lewis continued her fine form, as she finished seventh overall and copped the under-17 and overall female crowns in 23:57. The Success Laventille Secondary student also claimed first place in the female category at the North Region 5K.

The St Joseph's Convent PoS pair of Arya Siewrattan (27:28) and Alafia Charles (30:55) finished second and third respectively in the girls' under-17 category.

San Juan South Secondary's Nyla Kerr (24:55) and St Joseph's Convent PoS' Leah De Freitas (25:03) tried their best to keep up with Lewis', pace, and finished second and third respectively among the female competitors. Kerr topped the girls' under-15 category, with De Freitas settling for second spot. De Freitas had claimed the pole position in the girls' under-15 category of the North Region 5K.

Belmont Secondary's Adele Moore finished a distant third in the girls' under-15 category in 34:14.

There was a tight battle to the finish line in the boys' 17-and-over category, but St Augustine Secondary's Kujifi Negus (24:13) just got the nod on home turf – edging Holy Cross College's Adrian Barker (24:15) into second. St Augustine's Tyrese Henry (24:54) placed third.

Malabar Secondary's Sarah Rogers won the girls' 17-and-over category in 29:13, with St Augustine's Akeelah Campbell placing second in 29:37.

St Augustine claimed the prize of top school on the day as they accumulated 60 points, with Holy Cross racking up 44 points to take second spot.