Met Office issues adverse weather alert

Pedestrians using umbrellas while walking along the Brian Lara Promenade, Port of Spain.

Trinidadians should get their umbrellas and galoshes ready as well as take other preparatory steps as the Met Office issued a yellow-level weather alert on November 17.

It is expected to be in effect from 1.30 pm-6 pm on Sunday.

The alert said there was a high chance that isolated heavy showers and thunderstorms with lightning could develop over the country.

It attributed this to a very moist and unstable atmosphere.

“Gusty winds (in excess of 55 km/hr ) and rainfall accumulations of 25-50 mm are expected near the heavier showers and thunderstorms,” the alert said.

This could result in isolated flash floods, localised street flooding and ponding (flooding that happens in relatively flat areas), temporary traffic disruptions and landslips.

Gusty winds could lead to broken trees and loose/unsecured items being moved.

“Seas can become agitated in the vicinity of heavy downpours,” it said.

Last week there was heavy rain which resulted in flooding in Penal and Debe.