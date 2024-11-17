Fire at Tortuga Post Office, MP Haynes-Alleyne claims arson

Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes-Alleyne - Parliament

MP for Tabaquite, Anita Haynes-Alleyne, is calling on authorities to address what she describes as serial arson attacks on the Tortuga community. The latest attack, which she says occurred on November 14, resulted in the destruction of the Tortuga post office, a historical landmark.

“The loss of the Tortuga Post Office is a blow to our national efforts to preserve historic architecture. It was a main feature of the nature walks hosted by the Tortuga Village Council, and we all looked forward to its future restoration.”

In a media statement on November 16, Haynes-Alleyne called on authorities to intervene urgently, as she said recent events suggest the fires are not accidental and she expressed concern residents fear they may become the next target.

Haynes-Alleyne said there are issues of safety and security arising from the "suspected arson attack," describing it as quite concerning.

"Multiple buildings have already been set ablaze and residents have reported threats to other structures."

Haynes-Alleyne noted there had been no loss of life, but "urged authorities to act quickly before tragedy strikes."

Her statement ended with her saying the Tortuga community is known for being close-knit and welcoming and residents often band together to resolve communal challenges.

She said despite concerns for their personal safety, residents have come forward to supply authorities with information on the suspected arsonist.

"I commend these residents, and I urge the investigating authorities to pursue this matter with urgency so that tranquillity can be returned to the Tortuga community."

Newsday spoke with a senior fire official at the Couva Fire Station who acknowledged the fire and said its cause is still under investigation. He said there have been no other reports of suspicious fires in the area.