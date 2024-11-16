Persico, Joseph shine at National Open Short Course Champs

Marlins swimmer Zara Persico. -

MARLINS swimmer Zara Persico, 12, was among the winners on the opening night of the National Open Short Course Championships at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva on November 14.

Persico, who shattered a 29-year-old record in the girls' 11-12 800-metre freestyle at the National Open Long Course Championships back in May, again showed her prowess in the 800m freestyle event – topping the girls' 11-and-over final in a time of nine minutes, 48.45 seconds (9:48.45). Persico's time was more than two seconds faster than her long course record and also saw her finishing well clear of second-place finisher Keimayah Rouse (10:28.21). Ava Charles copped third spot in 11:21.96, with Persico's Marlins teammate Marena Martinez fourth in 11:22.66.

In the boys' 11-and-over 800m freestyle final, Marlins were again in winners' row when Cristiano Kerr (9:04.74) edged the pair of Jerrel David (9:06.33) and RWB Aquatic Academy's Samuel St Hill (9:07.74) to first place.

In the girls' 10-and-under 200m freestyle final, WAVE Swim School's Frances-Marie Joseph separated herself from the rest of the field when she hit the wall in 3:01.58 – a fair distance ahead of Kenya Procope (3:31.23) and Lillie-Belle Balkissoon (3:39.08).

Joseph also splashed to victory in the girls' 10-and-under 100m breastroke final as she claimed gold in 1:39.38, with N'Neka Antoine (1:49.01) and Abrielle Simmonds (1:50.31) finishing in second and third.

>

In the boys' 10-and-under 200m freestyle final, Tidal Wave Aquatics' Mason Granger (2:50.13) got to the line ahead of Marlins' Taylan Diaz (2:50.53) in a tight race to the finish. Pt Fortin Aqua Darts' Elijah Brown grabbed third spot in 2:56.42.

Diaz got his revenge in the boys' 10-and-under 100m breaststroke final, though, as he exploded to leave his challengers in his wake with a time of 1:30.47. Kamden Williams (1:38.41) and Wyatt Harrison (1:39.63) finished second and third respectively, with Granger fourth in 1:40.69.

In the girls' 11-and-over 200 individual medley event, Anya Davis (2:34.85) topped all swimmers in the preliminary round, with Asia-Marie Pouchet (2:35.13) clocking the second-best time.

In the heats for the boys' 11-and-over 200m individual medley, Zachary Anthony (2:08.03) clocked the best time, with Anpherne Bernard (2:12.78) achieving the second-best time.

Amari Ash (girls' 11-and-over 100m freestyle), veteran Cadell Lyons (boys' 11-and-over 100m freestyle), Zahara Anthony (girls' 10-and-under 50m backstroke), Micah Alexander (boys' 10-and-under 50m backstroke) and Kaylee France (girls' 11-and-over 50m backstroke) were among the other winners of their preliminary races.

The National Short Course Championships will conclude on November 17.