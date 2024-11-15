Minister, PDRC chairman clash over impact on flooding victims

Ramrattan Roopan shows the depth of the floodwater at his home on Pluck Road, San Francique, on November 14. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The recent flooding in the Penal and other areas in south Trinidad has sparked a heated debate between the Rural Development and Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi and the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation (PDRC) chairman over the extent of the impact on residents.

On November 14, while revisiting affected constituents, chairman Gowtam Maharaj maintained that over 10,000 people were affected.

“Being affected is not just getting water to reach your waist. What the authorities should not have missed is that people are fatigued, in anxiety, in fear and traumatised, and that refers to being also affected,” Maharaj said.

“I have 80,000 people under my watch, and I am looking also at their mental state, when I say 10,000 people are affected.”

He recounted the evacuation of the students, particularly a schoolboy who cried because he was afraid to climb on a ladder to get on a truck.

Maharaj said he had to find ways to alleviate his fears.

“Let us say 500 students are traumatised, and they are going to a home of five people. That is 500 times five people affected. The authorities must consider the people aspect of things. The infrastructure is only one aspect.”

He spoke to Newsday at Latchoos Road, Penal, where he distributed and interacted with the affected residents.

On November 13, via a media statement, Al-Rawi refuted the 10,000 figure as baseless and without foundation.

“We categorically warn against such exaggerated statements, which serve only to sow undue fear and apprehension in the minds of our citizens,” the minister said.

“The ministry is in the process of finalising an accurate, data-driven assessment of the impacted (sic) population, which will be promptly communicated to the public.”

Although floodwaters were receding and clean-up operations were ongoing on November 14. Several low-lying areas were still flooded, allowing only the taller vehicles to pass and causing significant traffic.

At Penal Rock Road near Bunsee Trace, Vidia Ramcharan thanked the workers from the corporation for helping to powerwash her yard. She admitted that cleaning up after floods had always been a challenge.

“Water seeped downstairs and entered the house. Since yesterday, the workers have been out helping. To clean up takes you down, so I am happy they are here to help.”

At Lachoos Road near Samlal Avenue, Reshma Tahal was trying to cope as floodwaters ravished their home and shrine area.

It also caused her children, 13 and ten, to miss classes as their school uniforms and books, like other household items, were placed on higher grounds.

“Any help we get, we will take it. It is heartbreaking. We need help because the water is soaking into the foundation and undermining the house. This is happening for over 20 years. Sometimes the water takes two to three days to go down and it happens two to three times for the year,” Tahal said.

“I do not think the flat house is working for us any more. If anyone can help with plumbing, we will be happy. The smell from the cesspit is unbearable. We are not wealthy people.”

Tahal recalled that several furniture and appliances were destroyed in a flood last year, and to date, the family has never been compensated.

She added, “In July, someone from the Social Development ministry called about it and that was it.”

Jaikishan Moonilal from the Suchit Trace said the Hindu community would celebrate Kartik Purnima on November 15.

Moonilal said, “Tomorrow is a full moon, and we expect the biggest tide for the year. So, with the rivers full, any added rain means more floods.”

The flooding began on November 12, and parts of Puzzle Island, Clarke Road, and Debe Trace were still flooded.

Mayor of the Siparia Borough Corporation Doodnath Mayrhoo said he was accompanying a team to deliver food to affected residents in areas like St John’s Road in Avocat and Woodland.

He said KFC donated 100 boxes of food.

He added, “We have reached out to several companies asking for donations. We have not received a positive response from them as yet. The water would take a few days to go down.”

The media statement from Al-Rawi said his ministry led an immediate, decisive and comprehensive mobilisation to address the impact of widespread flooding.

He said the ministry was co-ordinating with the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM), the Defence Force, the Education Ministry, municipal police, regional corporations and the Social Development Ministry to protect lives and property.

The ministry also undertook “strategic actions” like a nationwide mobilisation in which resources were deployed, including sandbags and emergency response equipment.

The statement added: “We have arranged secure emergency transport for children and vulnerable individuals, co-ordinated emergency release operations, and facilitated vital supplies to fortify families against the effects of the rising floodwaters.”

It said the Barrackpore Regional Complex was set up as an emergency shelter.

The statement said relief efforts continued through close co-ordination with various agencies.

Al-Rawi acknowledged the support from opposition MP, Dr Roodal Moonilal, who he said provided location data to assist relief efforts.

He urged people to remain vigilant, heed official advisories, and rely on information provided by authorised agencies.