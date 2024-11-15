Holy Faith, Miracle Ministries into Central girls' intercol final

Miracle Ministries' Sydney Pollard, left, scored against Carapichaima West Secondary in the Coca Coca central zone girls intercol semis on November 14. - File photo

Holy Faith Convent (Couva) and Miracle Ministries Pentecostal High School surged into the central zone final of the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Coca-Cola girls' intercol competition on November 14 with tense semifinal victories.

Miracle Ministries, last year's girls' national intercol runners-up, emerged victorious in a five-goal thriller against Carapichaima West Secondary as they earned a 3-2 result at the Couva East Secondary ground.

Kyanna Isaac scored a brace for Miracle Ministries, with Sydney Pollard scoring the other goal as the central zone intercol holders marched on to another zonal final.

At their home base in Couva, Holy Faith needed a penalty shootout to get past Chaguanas South Secondary after the teams played out an exciting 3-3 tie in regulation time. The Holy Faith girls held their nerve in the shootout, just edging their counterparts by a 4-3 margin.

In regular time, Holy Faith appeared to be cruising into the final after a Danna Pacheco double helped them open up a 3-1 lead. However, Chaguanas staged a miraculous comeback to draw level before full-time. Kayla James netted the other item for Holy Faith, who then did the business via penalty kicks to set up a meeting with Miracle Ministries in the November 18 final.

Holy Faith and Miracle Ministries will vie for central zone honours from 3.30 pm at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

The girls' zonal semifinal action will resume on November 17, with matches scheduled to be contested in the east, north and south zones. Pleasantville Secondary, the girls' national intercol holders, will square off against Palo Seco Secondary in the south zone semifinal from 3.30 pm at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella.