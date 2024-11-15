Fatima, Holy Cross aim to defend Secondary Schools 3x3 Basketball titles

In this November 4, 2023 file photo, QRC’s S.King (centre) is challenged for the ball on all sides by Pleasantville Secondary School players during a Secondary Schools Basketball Association’s 3x3 match. - Angelo Marcelle

FATIMA College and Holy Cross College will aim to defend their respective boys’ under-17 and under-20 titles when the Trinidad A and Tobago Secondary Schools Basketball Association (TTSBA) hosts its National 3x3 Championships at the Southern Regional Indoor Sporting Arena in Pleasantville from November 15-16.

A total of 14 schools will contest the boys’ under-17 division, with 12 teams competing in the under-20 category. In the open female category, only three schools – Bishop Anstey High School, East Mucurapo Secondary and Holy Name Convent PoS – will be participating, with TTSBA president Allison Bastien pointing to “a struggle for numbers” in the girls’ category as they fell well short of attracting the total of eight schools they wanted for the competition.

Bastien said last year’s girls’ champions, Five Rivers Secondary, will not defend their title because of funding issues. This year, the girls’ champion will be determined after a round-robin competition among the three competing schools.

The teams were required to pay a registration fee of $300.

The boys’ under-17 and under-20 divisions will consist of four groups each, with the respective group winners advancing to the semifinals before the 2024 champs are decided in the final.

In 2023, Holy Cross defeated home team Pleasantville Secondary by a 13-9 margin in the final to take the under-20 category, with Fatima getting a dramatic 13-11 win against Hillview College to take away the under-17 crown.

Holy Cross had an impressive showing last year, as they also copped a bronze medal in the under-17 category, with Queen’s Royal College grabbing third spot in the under-20 division.

Some of the other schools that will be in action in Pleasantville are Chaguanas North Secondary, El Dorado West Secondary, Fyzabad Anglican Secondary, Presentation College (San Fernando), St Anthony’s College, St Mary’s College and Trinity College East.

Tip-off on both days will be at 9 am, with the action estimated to conclude around 4 pm.