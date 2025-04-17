Trinidad and Tobago's Bain cops two Trinity Cup tennis titles

Oliver Harrigan plays a shot in the boys' singles Under-14 COTECC Junior Trinity Cup at National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua. Photo: by Angelo Marcelle - Angelo Marcelle

TT tennis player Makeda Bain won two titles when the COTECC Junior Trinity Cup Under-14 tournament continued at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua, on April 16.

Bain, the number one seed in the girls singles finals, defeated her TT teammate Cyra Ramcharan 6-2, 6-2.

Later in the day, Bain joined forces with Cybelle Ferrier of Suriname as the top-seeded pair defeated sisters Cyra and Suri Ramcharan. It was not a walk in the park for Bain and Ferrier as they won two hard-fought sets 7-5, 6-4 to claim the girls doubles final.

It was tough going for the TT players in the boys Under-14 singles. Third-seeded Josiah Hills lost 6-2, 6-0 to first-ranked Guatemalan Mateo Gutierrez and the unseeded Jack Brown fell 6-2, 6-3 to Barbadian Zane Kirton.

Hills and Gutierrez renewed their friendship in the boys Under-14 doubles and came away with a 6-1, 7-5 victory over the TT pair of Brown and Jaysean Wells in the semifinals. In the other semifinals, local player Christopher Khan and Kirton defeated Oliver Harragin and Jacob Jacelon of TT 6-2, 7-6.

On April 15, the Under-12 age group was completed.

In the girls singles final, Teijha Wellington seemed to be cruising to victory after winning the first set 6-0 over Anaya Roberts in the TT showdown. In the second set, Roberts turned the match around with a gritty 7-6 win in the second set. In the deciding set, Roberts eased her way to a 10-1 win.

Eli Paty of TT earned two titles on the day. He first won the boys singles final with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over national teammate Dhruv Rambhajan. Paty and Ryan Steuart (TT) then won the doubles crown 6-4, 6-2 over Ethan Primus (TT) and Austin Ward (TT).

The TT team of Wellington and Suriya Ramdath emerged as the winners of the round-robin girls doubles division.

The Under-14 tournament ends on April 17.