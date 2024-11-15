DEA, National Security sign MoU to set up vetted police units

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds, United States Ambassador Candace Bond, centre, and DEA Caribbean Division Special Agent in Charge Denise Foster during the signing of the MoU to establish a vetted unit in the police service, at the Ministry of National Security, in Port of Spain. - Photo courtesy US Embassy

The setting up of a special police task force vetted by US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) which will receive confidential information and intelligence in an effort to dismantle transnational crime is one step closer to reality.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Denise Foster, the special agent in charge of the DEA's Caribbean Division, Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds and US Ambassador Candace Bond on November 14 at the office of the Transnational Organised Crime Unit (TOCU) – an elite unit of the police service which has had a long history of collaboration with US agencies.

The signing ceremony was not open for media coverage but the US Embassy offered journalists a brief interview with Foster ahead of yesterday's signing.

Foster, who oversees several DEA offices stretching from Puerto Rico to Port of Spain, described the MoU as a "historic event."

"The DEA has been here for 20 years and has partnered with the police force here. So that's where this MoU is coming from. It is the Drug Enforcement Administration working with the police service. It is a historic event so that's where this it is coming from...It is a step forward in a long-running partnership," Foster said.

>

Asked to elaborate on what input the US was providing in the initiative, Foster said, "It is an opportunity for us to share information, to provide training to the TT police department. They are obviously an independent police force and we are providing an interim relationship. We are providing some training that they can use to further investigations, develop those networks to transnational operations that are operating here in TT and throughout the Caribbean."

She said officers applying to be assigned to vetted units would be recommended by the police heirachy, and once they succeed the vetting process, "they will be trusted members of this task force that we are putting together."

Foster said the information shared with the vetted unit "will help with the investigations here in TT but also those international investigations."

A statement from the US Embassy said the training "will enhance TT’s ability to investigate and prosecute individuals involved in criminal activities that threaten the stability and security of the region. The unit will identify targets, collect evidence, share intelligence, and facilitate prosecutions through both the US judicial system and in TT."

According to Bond, “This MoU embodies the shared commitment between the US Embassy and the government of TT to make our communities safer. The United States’ assistance in establishing this vetted unit will empower TT law enforcement to operate in partnership with US security agencies at an unprecedented level of professionalism and expertise.”

Foster said the MoU "reflects the deep commitment and mutual respect between the US and TT."

"By establishing this vetted unit, we are supporting the efforts of TT’s law enforcement to address complex challenges with enhanced capabilities and resources. Our partnership is not just about providing training and expertise; it is about empowering our friends in TT to serve their communities with even greater professionalism and resilience.

"This shared endeavour is rooted in trust and a common vision for a safer, more secure Caribbean. Together, we are building on a longstanding foundation of co-operation to help ensure a peaceful and prosperous future for the region.”

Hinds said the collaboration underscored the significant value that TT placed on enhanced security and operational effectiveness in addressing the complex issue of transnational organised crime.

>

He said, “The establishment of vetted units signifies our recognition that no single agency can tackle these challenges alone. It requires a collaborative effort that draws on the strengths and expertise of both the Ministry of National Security and the DEA.

Through this partnership, we will not only improve our operational readiness, but also foster a culture of co-operation and trust among our agencies.”