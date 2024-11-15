Bishop's High School clinch U-20 Elite 8 Netball Champs

Bishop's High School players celebrate after winning the under-20 final of the 2024 National Secondary Schools Elite 8 Netball Championships at the Maloney Indoor Sporting Arena on November 14. Photo courtesy the Division of Education, Research and Technology -

Bishop's High School flexed their muscles in the under-20 division of the 2024 National Secondary Schools Elite 8 Netball Championships when they defeated El Dorado East Secondary by a 15-7 margin in the final to clinch the title at the Maloney Indoor Sporting Arena on November 14.

For Bishop's, it's their third successive under-20 national title, having captured the crown in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. This year, Bishop's once again showed their class, going unbeaten in five matches to retain their title.

In the group stage, Bishop's were held to an 11-11 tie by "El Do" in their second game. But in the final, they outlasted their Trinidadian counterparts to complete the impressive feat.

Bishop's thumped Cunupia Secondary by a 16-1 margin in the group stage, to go along with a 14-6 victory over Diego Martin Central and their tie with El Dorado. In the semis, Bishop's then outclassed Rio Claro East Secondary by a 19-7 margin, before defending their title in the finale.

It's been a fruitful week for Bishop's, as they claimed victory in all the team categories of the shooting competition on November 11, to go along with a second-placed finish behind St Joseph's Convent (San Fernando) in the under-15 category on November 13.

Signal Hill captured the under-13 title on November 12 when they defeated Diego Martin Central by a 6-1 margin in their final to finish their debut tourney on a high.

