Witco’s Zero Waste to Landfill project wins Amcham HSE award

THE WEST Indian Tobacco Company (Witco) emerged as a top honoree, winning a prestigious sustainability award and an honourable mention, at the American Chamber of Commerce of TT’s (Amcham) 14th Excellence in Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) Awards on November 10.

Witco won the Excellence in HSE Award in the large manufacturing category for its Zero Waste to Landfill project, designed to divert waste streams away from landfill disposal, reducing environmental impact through recycling and reuse.

The award recognises organisations that uphold HSE as a core business value, excelling in HSE and business performance.

The company also earned an honourable mention in the same category for its Steam Recovery Project, a recognition given to companies that demonstrate exceptional HSE leadership, even if they may not fully meet the criteria for top honours.

Nirad Tewarie, CEO of Amcham, said he admired the applicants’ commitment to safety.

"Tonight, we gather not only to celebrate the outstanding contributions of businesses to health, safety and the environment, but also to reflect on how we, as leaders and professionals, can continue to build safer, more inclusive, and more supportive workplaces for all."

Tewarie said such awards encourage companies to “take the learnings from it and come back,” promoting continual growth and improvement in safety practices.

He urged award recipients and other members to continue investing in HSE programmes, stressing their long-term benefits for organisational resilience and employee satisfaction.

In a video presentation, Witco described Zero Waste to Landfill as a proactive approach to waste management that aligns with its sustainability goals and addresses consumer demands for environmentally conscious practices.

Delivering the feature address, Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon also commended Witco and other award-winners, saying HSE practices play a vital role in fostering productivity and employee well-being.

“The government of TT is acutely aware of the critical role (HSE) practices play in the overall success of our country and industries within,” she said.

Gopee-Scoon added that companies embracing HSE principles demonstrably reduce operational costs and enhance global competitiveness, saying, “A commitment to health and safety is not just about compliance; it’s about cultivating a culture where every employee feels valued, protected, and empowered.”

The awards highlighted significant steps local companies have achieved in HSE practices across manufacturing, services, and the energy sectors.

Methanex Trinidad was honoured with the Excellence in HSE Award in the Energy – Large Company category.

The National Energy Company received the Outstanding OSH and Environment Project Award in the same category. The latter award is given to entities with projects that result in substantial and sustainable HSE improvements, demonstrating leadership in health, safety, environment, and wellness.

Cariri and Halliburton Trinidad were also among the awardees.

“Today’s awardees exemplify what it means to be leaders in this space,” Gopee-Scoon said. “They demonstrate that employee well-being is central to corporate strategy and should be valued as such.”

The awards preceded Amcham’s two-day annual HSE Conference and Exhibition, which brought together experts to discuss industry advancements, such as human factor engineering and reducing human error in high-risk environments.

Excellence in HSE Award

Winner

Energy – Large Company Category: Methanex Trinidad Ltd

Honourable Mention

Energy – Medium Company Category: Contour Global Trinity Power Ltd

Services – Medium Company Category: CSA Ocean Sciences (Trinidad)

Services – Large Company Category: Bristow Caribbean

Energy – Large Company Category: Halliburton Trinidad

Outstanding OSH and Environment Project

Winners

Energy – Large Company Category: National Energy Corporation

Services – Large Company Category: Caribbean Industrial Research Institute (Cariri)

Manufacturing – Large Company Category: Witco (Zero Waste to Landfill Project)

Honourable Mention

Manufacturing – Large Company Category: Witco (Steam Recovery Project)

HSE Evolution

Winner

Energy – Large Company Category: National Gas Company

Honourable Mention

Energy – Large Company Category: Yara Trinidad