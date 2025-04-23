Energy chamber warns US tariffs could pose economic threat to Trinidad and Tobago

In September 2024, Energy Minister Stuart Young, left, met with Edmond Thompson, VP and managing director of Nutrien to discuss TT's energy sector. Photo courtesy MEEI -

TT's energy exports to the US are facing new challenges following the introduction of US tariffs earlier this month.

The Energy Chamber of TT, in a release on April 22, raised concerns about the potential impact on key commodities such as ammonia, methanol, iron and steel.

On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced a sweeping tariff policy, imposing a baseline ten per cent duty on imports from most countries, including TT.

While certain energy products like crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) are exempt, other exports such as ammonia, methanol, iron and steel are subject to the new tariffs.

The US market is significant for TT, the chamber noted, accounting for approximately 30 per cent of its exports.

Over 95 per cent of these exports are energy-related commodities.

The chamber warns that the tariffs could make TT's products less competitive, especially since domestic US producers are not subject to these duties.

Additionally, countries like Mexico and Canada, operating under the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), may have exemptions, potentially further affecting competitiveness.

The chamber said the situation is particularly concerning for ammonia exports.

TT is a major supplier of ammonia to the US, accounting for over 40 per cent of its imports.

Ammonia markets have remained relatively stable despite the tariffs, but the long-term effects are still in the balance.

"TT's energy sector remains vigilant, monitoring developments and strategising to mitigate potential adverse effects on its exports," the chamber said.