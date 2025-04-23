AmchamTT series to help business enter US market

AmchamTT CEO Nirad Tewarie - Angelo Marcelle

Aiming to equip Caribbean brands with the knowledge and resources needed to succeed in the evolving US market, the American Chamber of Commerce TT (AmchamTT) is launching a virtual market access series in partnership with Trade Trek USA.

In a release on April 22, Trade Trek USA founder Asa Sealy said, "Our goal with the series is to bridge the gap between Caribbean innovation and US opportunity.

"By partnering with AmchamTT, we’re unlocking valuable access to market intelligence that empowers regional businesses to scale confidently and compliantly."

The first session, beginning on April 30, will feature president of the US Association of Food Industries, Bob Bauer.

Bauer will present on compliance and navigating US food and beverage regulations.

AmchamTT CEO Nirad Tewarie welcomed the partnership with Trade Trek, saying the company aligns with the chamber's mission to facilitate trade and investment opportunities for its members.

"The market access series provides tangible value to companies looking to break into the US market, and we are proud to collaborate on such an impactful initiative."

Those attending the session can expect insight into the Foreign Supplier Verification Program and Food Safety Modernisation Act (FSMA) regulations.

Registered participants will receive a complimentary one-year basic subscription to the Trade Trek platform.

Trade Trek is an online platform which supports food and beverage brands from the Caribbean and Latin America as they navigate the US market.