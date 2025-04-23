UTC reopens Sangre Grande investment centre

UTC executive director Nigel Edwards - Jeff Mayers

Celebrating 20 years of operation, the Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) has reopened its investment centre at Xtra Plaza Sangre Grande. The opening took place on April 22.

The new centre, formerly located at Sinanan Building, is set to offer customers improved access, greater convenience and enhanced security and comfort.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, UTC executive director Nigel Edwards said UTC is not only seeking to expand its services geographically but also enhance the culture of creating wealth.

"And not just for those who are wealthy already, not just for those who have access to investment services, but the ability to create and grow wealth for everyone."

He said when UTC was established in 2005, it managed $13.25 billion. To date, $24.6 billion is managed by the corporation with approximately $1 billion of those funds generated from Sangre Grande.

"That is both a testament to your commitment to investment and wealth creation and is also an indication that there’s an even greater opportunity for wealth creation and expansion.

"The UTC continues to examine all the ways that we can serve you better. We are excited about this new location and the opportunities that it presents to deepen our relationships within the community as they empower you on your financial journey."

Branch Manager Kevin Labore thanked customers present at the opening for their continued support and loyalty.

"Your financial goals and dreams for your family are what inspired us to continually improve our services. Knowing that we play a role in your success is our greatest reward.

"As the investment centre’s manager, I look forward to continuing to serve this community with the same dedication and passion that’s defined our presence here for so many years."

Investment centre head, Sharon St Clair-Douglas said the new location is more than just a change of address, symbolising UTC’s commitment to provisioning customers with a better experience.