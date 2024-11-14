Cruel pensionarrangement

THE EDITOR: Since my retirement 31 years ago, all pensioners of the Port Authority of TT are mandated to report to the Ministry of Works and Transport and the pension office once every six months to ensure we are alive in order that our pension will continue to be paid.

Failure to comply will result in payment being stopped until one can get to the office to sign the register. Many of us are "down in age" and not as mobile as we were 20 years ago.

It is sometimes a burden to get someone to get us to the office and for those of us who cannot climb the steps to the office, the very compassionate clerk comes out to meet the pensioner either in the car park or on the street where the car is parked.

In this digital age this should not be a problem. The Port Retirees Association has been pursuing this issue for years without success.

It would be welcomed if the Minister of Works and Transport and Minister of Digital Transformation can address this very cruel arrangement.

HORACE HUTSON

president

Port Retirees Association