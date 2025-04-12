Collapse of democracy under PNM government

Prime Minister Stuart Young - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Democracy is meant to uplift the people, protect their rights, and ensure good governance. Yet, under the PNM over the past nine years, democracy has been dismantled piece by piece. The country has endured skyrocketing crime, deepening poverty, rampant corruption, and a government that has repeatedly failed its citizens.

The PNM’s tenure has been marked by financial scandals, with tens of millions of taxpayer dollars missing, while the average citizen struggles daily to make ends meet. The government has proven time and again that it is incapable of leading this nation forward.

The crime rate is at an all-time high. Citizens no longer feel safe in their homes or on the streets. Criminals have become emboldened, knowing that there is no real effort to stop them.

Instead of addressing the root causes of crime – such as joblessness, lack of education, and social programmes – the government has turned a blind eye, leaving citizens to fend for themselves.

New Prime Minister Stuart Young has failed to implement any concrete solutions to curb the rising murder rate, kidnappings, and gang violence that plague the country.

In addition to the crime crisis, the economy has suffered tremendously. The PNM has shown reckless financial mismanagement, wasting public funds while the cost of living soars. Basic necessities are now luxuries for many citizens, and unemployment has left thousands struggling to survive.

Small businesses have collapsed due to poor economic policies, and international investors are hesitant to put money into the country. Young has played a major role in this economic downfall, shielding the government’s failures with excuses.

Furthermore, the PNM has eroded the very principles of democracy by ignoring the voices of the people. Public consultations are a farce, government officials operate with secrecy, and those in power are never held accountable for wrongdoing.

The scandals surrounding missing funds, questionable government contracts, and financial irregularities in state enterprises have all gone unanswered. Transparency and accountability – two cornerstones of any functioning democracy – are non-existent under this government.

The people deserve better. Under the leadership of Kamla Persad-Bissessar and a UNC government, democracy will be restored, and governance will be returned to the people. Unlike the PNM, the UNC has a proven track record of delivering progress.

A UNC government will prioritise crime reduction by implementing community policing initiatives, strengthening the justice system, and investing in youth programmes to prevent young people turning to crime.

The economy will be revitalised through investment in job creation, support for small businesses, and diversification strategies to move away from reliance on oil and gas. Additionally, infrastructure projects will resume, bringing much-needed improvements to roads, schools, and healthcare facilities.

Under Persad-Bissessar’s leadership, the country has seen tangible improvements before, including free laptops for students, better healthcare facilities, and investments in education. These programmes will be reinstated and expanded under a new UNC administration. Unlike the PNM, a UNC government will ensure transparency in public spending, holding corrupt officials accountable and restoring faith in governance.

TT is at a crossroads. We can continue down the destructive path laid out by the PNM, or we can choose progress, stability, and democracy under the UNC. The choice is clear – 2025 must be the year of change. Persad-Bissessar and the UNC are ready to lead the nation toward a brighter future, where every citizen benefits and democracy truly serves the people.

CURTIS A OBRADY

Arima