Winning only thing, football girls

THE EDITOR: TT women footballers did not qualify for the Under 17 World Cup. TT lost 3-0 to the USA, 4-0 to El Salvador, and 2-1 to Honduras.

We finished bottom of Group C with zero points and a goal difference of minus eight.

The coach laments the lack of practice games. So, if we have identified the problem, let us fix it.

I thank all for the efforts extended. I hasten to remind the team: Winning is not everything. It is the only thing.

Are we clear?

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town