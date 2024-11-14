Call in this leak too, Mr Minister

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales congratulated himself on WASA's responses to leaks.

He even made an anonymous telephone call, in the presence of the media, to WASA's call centre to report a leak. The leak was fixed the very next day.

It is a pity that Gonzales could not work the same "magic" to get WASA to fix a leak by the traffic lights at the corner of the Eastern Main Road and Mendez Drive in Champs Fleurs. This leak has been wasting for months and is seen by WASA managers and workers every day. The road continues to deteriorate and damage people's vehicles.

Maybe WASA is waiting for the road to collapse. Only then will it allocate workers to fix the leaking pipe at the midnight hour, with significant overtime costs to the taxpayer.

Minister Gonzales, please make another anonymous call to report this leak so that it can be fixed within 24 hours.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope