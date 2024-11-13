Tobagonian fifth at US Kids Golf tournament

Young Tobago golfer Levi De Coteau and US Kids Golf Foundation Tournament co-ordinator, South London, Paul Ring.

Tobagonian Levi De Coteau placed fifth at the US Kids Golf Foundation Tournament on November 10, at Tilgate Forest Golf Centre in London, England.

Competing in the boys age seven category, Levi, a student of St Nicholas Primary School and a member of Irvine’s Golf Academy, completed the challenging nine-hole course with a creditable performance. The course was made tougher owing to chilly conditions, measured at nine degrees Celsius.

Levi can be considered a well-rounded athlete as he also plays football with the Jaric Titans Sports and Development Club. He credited his dedication to athletics and his training under the guidance of coach Cherisia Irvine of Irvine’s Golf Academy for helping him remain resilient through the tough play in London.

“The conditions were different from what I'm used to at home. It was very cold and wet, and this made play tough. I made new friends and did my best. I think my parents and coach are proud of me,” he said.

Levi was accompanied to the competition by his father.

This event marked Levi’s fourth tournament of 2024 and his second international competition. Earlier this year, he achieved a notable third place in the boys 7-8 group at the US Kids Golf Tournament in Nassau, Bahamas, held at the prestigious Royal Blue Golf Club.

Levi also secured the first-place trophy in his category at the TT Golf Association's quarterly junior tournament at St Andrew's Golf Club in Moka, Trinidad, in July, underscoring his consistency and commitment to the sport.

The US Kids Golf Foundation, established in 2001, offers a global stage for young golfers through over 1,500 Local Tour events annually, uniting more than 20,000 players to compete, build friendships, and bond through the game. Known for its family-focused approach and the innovative Longleaf Tee System, the foundation provides an ideal environment for young athletes to hone their skills, measure progress, and experience competition in a friendly, supportive setting.