CIBC Caribbean on board as sponsor of Carifta Aquatics Championships

Anthony Seeraj, managing director of Trinidad Operations, CIBC Caribbean, left, presents, Aquatics Sports Association of TT president Shawn Pouchet with a cheque. -

CIBC Caribbean has come on board as a platinum sponsor of the 2025 Carifta Aquatics Championships, set to splash off at the National Aquatics Centre, Couva, on April 19.

The premier regional meet will be held daily in Couva until April 23 when action shifts to Five Islands Amusement Park, Chaguaramas, for the open-water events.

Anthony Seeraj, managing director of Trinidad operations, CIBC Caribbean, recently presented Aquatics Sports Association of TT (ASATT) president Shawn Pouchet with a cheque for $75,000.

Seeraj said, “I believe this is the first time the bank has ventured to support Carifta in such a big way. We are glad that to provide that support for our young athletes here in Trinidad and across the region. We wish them the best of luck in the water.”

On April 16, the bank will co-host its final pop-up with ASATT at its Chaguanas Finance Centre. There, the national team will be selling tickets and sharing information about the upcoming meet.

>

Reacting to the sponsorship deal, ASATT head of marketing Jason Wickham told Newsday, "We are proud to have CIBC on board as our platinum corporate sponsor. Their contribution will go a long way to ensure we have a successful Carifta."

On the preparation of the national team, Wickham said the athletes are ready to compete.

"The team has been preparing well. A national training squad was established last year after national championships in February. They've been training for months now under head coach Anil Roberts and a team of other coaches."