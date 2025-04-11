'Pres' Chaguanas beat 'Pres' Sando in Intercol T20 semis, Naparima await in final

Presentation College San Fernando's Brendan Boodoo. - File photo by Lincoln Holder

A new Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) T20 Intercol champion will be crowned this year after Presentation College Chaguanas eliminated defending champions “Pres” San Fernando by seven wickets in the semi-final on April 10.

At the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, the 2025 premiership winners, Pres Chaguanas, stayed on course for a potential double-crown as they comfortably chases Pres Sando's 125/9, closing on 126/3 with four balls to spare.

Opting to bat first, the 2024 champions lost key top-order batsmen Brendan Boodoo (seven) and Riyaad Mohammed (three) with just 12 runs on the board.

Wicketkeeper Ethan Ramcharan (43) brought some stability to the innings, but no other batsman stepped up. Aadian Racha (15) and Zion Phillip (13) got starts but lost their wickets.

Jaden Joseph (2/16) and Daron Dhanraj (2/23) were the pick of Pres Chaguanas bowlers, while Fareez Ali (1/10) and Saleem Khan (1/17) also among the wickets.

Set 126 for victory, Pres Chaguanas captain Luke Ali (66 not out) led from the front. He was supported by top-order batsmen Christiano Ramanan (18), Darrius Batoosingh (16) and Fareez Ali (14), who all combined to get them over the line.

Aaden Owen (2/28) was Pres Sando’s best bowler.

The win for Pres Chaguanas sets up an enticing final against rivals Naparima College, who defeated St Mary’s College by 22 runs in the earlier semifinal on April 10.

The date for the Intercol T20 final is yet to be confirmed.

Summarised Scores:

PRESENTATION SAN FERNANDO 125/9 (20) – Ethan Ramcharan 43, Aadian Racha 15, Zion Phillip 13, Scyon Charles 11 not out; Jaden Joseph 2/16, Daron Dhanraj 2/23 vs PRESENTATION CHAGUANAS 126/3 (19.2) – Luke Ali 66 not out, Christiano Ramanan 18, Darrius Batoosingh 16 and Fareez Ali 14; Aaden Owen 2/28 – Pres Chaguanas won by seven wickets.

NAPARIMA COLLEGE 117/6 (20) – Mathew Cooper 44, Omanan Deopersad 34 retired hurt; Khalfani Wiltshire 2/14, Nathan Sancho 2/26 vs ST MARY'S 95/8 (20) – Mikaeel Ali 29, K Wiltshire 20; Aidan Bissoondath 3/10 – Naparima won by 22 runs.