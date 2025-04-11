Brydens, Jereem give Carifta athletics team boost

Representatives from the Trinidad and Tobago Carifta athletics team with Scott Franco, head of Shared Services & Special Projects, The Brydens Group, third from right, following the handover of Brydens’ donation to the team. -

TRINIDAD and Tobago Olympian Jereem Richards knows what it takes to be a world-class athlete.

To give the next generation of local athletes the chance to fulfil their full potential, Richards has collaborated with The Brydens Group to provide equipment and products to the 2025 Carifta athletics team.

A 78-member TT Carifta team was announced by the National Association of Athletics Administration on April 10. They will do battle from April 19-21 with their Under-17 and Under-20 counterparts from throughout the Caribbean.

The handing-over ceremony was held at The Brydens headquarters in San Juan, on April 11. The TT Carifta athletes are putting in their final preparations ahead of the championships, which will take place at Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

Six of the athletes took a break from their training to receive the gifts on behalf of their teammates.

>

Tyrique and twin sister Tenique Vincent, Kaleigh Forde, Deshawn Lezama, Kadeem Chinapoo and Xiah Tobias were in attendance.

Richards was not in attendance, but said in a Brydens Group media release, "I've been where these athletes are and I wanted to provide them with something that I didn't necessarily have when I was coming through the ranks.

"I think it's important that we provide as much support as we can to the athletes ahead of the games and throughout the event. I personally want to ask TT to come out and give our young athletes your support."

TT Carifta athletics head coach Wendell Williams was thankful for the gesture by Richards and Brydens.

He said, "It is an initiative that is welcomed and we look out for further initiatives like this...These things are always welcomed to the athletes to help them in their preparation."

Looking ahead to the games, Williams said his athletes are ready to put on a show.

"As you all know, the team was just selected...Everyone here that would be representing TT has achieved the (Carifta) standard and they are ready and raring to go."

Richards and The Brydens Group are being supported in the initiative by the brands Supligen, No More, CeraVe, Kotex, Himalaya, Brut and Ammens.

>

The packages for the athletes includes yoga mats, sport towels, toiletries and other branded supplies.

Scott Franco, head of shared services and special projects at The Brydens Group, said, "We first started to work with Jereem Richards about a year ago at Brydens, just before the Olympics. The company really took a liking to him. He is a lovely guy and since then we have been working along with him. Jereem has asked us to sponsor 70 (78) of the Carifta athletes and we are more than happy to oblige."

Franco said The Brydens Group cares about the goals of the athletes. "This was a no-brainer for us because like these athletes, we too have regional and international aspirations. Their dreams and journey reflect our own and we are excited to continue our partnership with Jereem by extending support to the national athletes who will don the red, black and white to compete at Carifta 2025."

Franco said Richards would have indicated to them what athletes require to aid in their preparation.