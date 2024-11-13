Ten-bout card final chance for boxers to secure national spots
A ten-bout amateur boxing card at Skinner Park in San Fernando on November 17 serves as the final chance for Trinidad and Tobago boxers to secure national team selection for the December 10 Caribbean Boxing Championships in St Lucia.
Eighteen boxers (15 males, three females) have already been shortlisted by the TT Boxing Association (TTBA) but must still go through final fitness tests and box-offs to confirm their spot on the squad.
Headlining the shortlist are two-time Olympian Nigel Paul (92+kg) and Aaron Prince (75kg) and top females Tianna Guy (60kg) and Eyed Angle George (80kg).
The November 17 fight card features five elite open, two elite novice, one junior and two schoolboy bouts for final team selection. This event is also part of San Fernando city month celebrations.
The card also serves as the TTBA’s penultimate event for 2024, concluding with the Caribbean Championships from December 10-15. The latter brings to an end the association’s 2020-2024 Olympic cycle.
The next Olympic cycle for TT boxers begins in January with the National Championship from January 22-26 at the Pleasantville Indoor Sporting Facility.
Shortlisted Boxers for Caribbean Championships
Male
Youth Age 17-18 – Neraj Mahadeosingh (57kg), Darnell Sinaswee (60kg), Ishamel Hypolite (63.5kg), Matthew Newallo (71kg), Arlon Reid (75kg), and Joshua Lewis (86kg)
Elite – Ortega Jokhu (48kg), Anthony Joseph (57kg), Donnell Phillip (63.5kg), Jemel Joseph (67kg), Jadeon Castillano (71kg), Aaron Prince (75kg), Jerimiah Thomas (80kg), Codel Lee (86kg) and Nigel Paul (92+kg)
Female
Faith Ramnath (48kg), Tianna Guy (60kg), Eyed Angel George (80kg)
November 17 Fight Card at Skinner Park
Shawn Ramnath (Faith Boxing) vs Jaheem Alexander (Golden Fist) – School Boys Division
Mikol Figueroa (YTC) vs Christian Gomez (De Silva Stars) – Elite Novice
Daniel Carraballo vs Prodigy) vs Kadeem Chandler (Fiath Boxing) – School Boys Division
Keiffer Marcia (De Silva) vs David Solano (Sandcity) – Elite Novice
Jerimiah James (YTC) vs Elijah Best (Prodigy) – Elite Novice
Joshua De Silva (Golden Fist) vs Cruge Adonnia (De Silva) – Elite Novice
Johnathan Ramdeen (Faith Boxing) vs Alyion Dalrymple (Biomel) – Junior
Jemel Joseph (Siparia) vs Shalom Phillip (Golden Fist) – Elite Open
Jadeon Castillano (Biomel) vs Randy Savage (Kick Punch) – Elite Open
Jeremiah Thomas (Golden Fist) vs Codel Lee (Sandcity) – Elite Open
