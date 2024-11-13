Ten-bout card final chance for boxers to secure national spots

Two-time Olympic boxer TT’s Nigel Paul. - Angelo Marcelle/Newsday File Photo

A ten-bout amateur boxing card at Skinner Park in San Fernando on November 17 serves as the final chance for Trinidad and Tobago boxers to secure national team selection for the December 10 Caribbean Boxing Championships in St Lucia.

Eighteen boxers (15 males, three females) have already been shortlisted by the TT Boxing Association (TTBA) but must still go through final fitness tests and box-offs to confirm their spot on the squad.

Headlining the shortlist are two-time Olympian Nigel Paul (92+kg) and Aaron Prince (75kg) and top females Tianna Guy (60kg) and Eyed Angle George (80kg).

The November 17 fight card features five elite open, two elite novice, one junior and two schoolboy bouts for final team selection. This event is also part of San Fernando city month celebrations.

The card also serves as the TTBA’s penultimate event for 2024, concluding with the Caribbean Championships from December 10-15. The latter brings to an end the association’s 2020-2024 Olympic cycle.

The next Olympic cycle for TT boxers begins in January with the National Championship from January 22-26 at the Pleasantville Indoor Sporting Facility.

Shortlisted Boxers for Caribbean Championships

Male

Youth Age 17-18 – Neraj Mahadeosingh (57kg), Darnell Sinaswee (60kg), Ishamel Hypolite (63.5kg), Matthew Newallo (71kg), Arlon Reid (75kg), and Joshua Lewis (86kg)

Elite – Ortega Jokhu (48kg), Anthony Joseph (57kg), Donnell Phillip (63.5kg), Jemel Joseph (67kg), Jadeon Castillano (71kg), Aaron Prince (75kg), Jerimiah Thomas (80kg), Codel Lee (86kg) and Nigel Paul (92+kg)

Female

Faith Ramnath (48kg), Tianna Guy (60kg), Eyed Angel George (80kg)

November 17 Fight Card at Skinner Park

Shawn Ramnath (Faith Boxing) vs Jaheem Alexander (Golden Fist) – School Boys Division

Mikol Figueroa (YTC) vs Christian Gomez (De Silva Stars) – Elite Novice

Daniel Carraballo vs Prodigy) vs Kadeem Chandler (Fiath Boxing) – School Boys Division

Keiffer Marcia (De Silva) vs David Solano (Sandcity) – Elite Novice

Jerimiah James (YTC) vs Elijah Best (Prodigy) – Elite Novice

Joshua De Silva (Golden Fist) vs Cruge Adonnia (De Silva) – Elite Novice

Johnathan Ramdeen (Faith Boxing) vs Alyion Dalrymple (Biomel) – Junior

Jemel Joseph (Siparia) vs Shalom Phillip (Golden Fist) – Elite Open

Jadeon Castillano (Biomel) vs Randy Savage (Kick Punch) – Elite Open

Jeremiah Thomas (Golden Fist) vs Codel Lee (Sandcity) – Elite Open

