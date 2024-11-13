Six patients get free eye surgery

The Project You Team with sponsors, entertainers and patients take a group photo at the launch of the Cataract Campaign for the Eradication of Reversible Blindness on October 29 at the Century Ballroom, Queen’s Park Cricket Club, Tragarete Road, Port of Spain. -

SIX patients with severe cases of visual impairment caused by cataracts benefited from the Project You Foundation’s Gift of Sight for the Festival of Light initiative.

A media release said patients, who came from areas across Trinidad and Tobago including Barrackpore and Signal Hill, were given their sight back after undergoing sponsored surgery.

The surgeries were made possible through the foundation’s Cataract Campaign for Reversible Blindness project.

Dr Boysie Mahabir led the ophthalmic surgical team that performed the initial round of the ongoing project surgeries at the Good Health Medical Centre, Fitzblackman Drive, Port of Spain.

“Each eye surgeon dedicated time and provided world-class equipment for the benefit for this underserved population of patients,” the release said.

A special event to celebrate the launch of the Cataract Campaign for the Eradication of Reversible Blindness was held at the Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC), Tragarete Road, Port of Spain, on October 29, the day after the surgeries were completed.

Patients, their families and benefactors gathered at the Century Ballroom, where they were entertained. Also in attendance were Dr Nigel Camacho and Colin Murray of the QPCC, who allowed the organisers to use the ballroom, the release said.

Sponsors and stakeholders of the Gift of Sight for the Festival of Light also got to meet the patients whose lives were transformed by their goodwill, the release said, creating a heartwarming atmosphere where people from all walks of life connected and shared their stories.

Guests were treated to a performance by singer Roseanna Hernandez, Indian dancing by the S K Dance Company, and dinner prepared by Cchai Thai.

The Project You Foundation’s executive expressed its gratitude to the doctors and their surgical staff, performers and sponsors for their humanitarian effort.