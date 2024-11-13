Latapy among Yorke's coaching staff for 2026 World Cup bid

New Soca Warriors head coach Dwight Yorke, centre, during a training session at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on November 12, alongside assistant coaches Russell Latapy, right, and Derek King. - Photo courtesy the TT Football Association's Facebook page

Newly appointed Soca Warriors head coach Dwight Yorke has included his former national teammate Russell Latapy and ex-Manchester United Under-19 manager Neil Wood in his coaching staff to guide Trinidad and Tobago through their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Additionally, Derek King, who served as caretaker coach for the senior team for three months, on the heels of Angus Eve’s sacking in July, is among Yorke’s assistant coaches.

It was also reported that former Australian A-League coach Anthony Crea is expected to join the coaching contingent.

Yorke, who was appointed coach on November 1, held his first training session with mainly locally-based players on a spanking new turf at the still-under renovation Ato Boldon Stadium in Balmain, Couva.

Among them were former MLS midfielder and attacking midfielder Kevin Molino, Pacific FC forward Reon Moore, Club Sando right back Alvin Jones and AC Port of Spain midfielder Duane Muckette among others.

Yorke is hoping to make the best of the November 11-19 FIFA international window to work with foreign-based players alongside the local bunch.

A former Manchester United striker, Yorke arrived in Trinidad on November 8 to begin his stint at the helm, and will be officially unveiled as head coach at the Ato Boldon Stadium’s main field on November 14.

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis, whose ministry allocated $2 million over the next two years towards the team’s World Cup campaign, will also be present.

TT resume the World Cup campaign in June 2025.