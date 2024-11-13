Desal shutdowns vital for reliable supply

An overhead photo of the desalination plant in Pt Lisas. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE EDITOR: The annual scheduled shutdown of our desalting plant has met with a level of concern by some citizens. It is well established that maintenance of plants and machinery requires such proactive and scheduled operations.

The emotional outbursts are tainted with questions about the regularity of such shutdowns.

It is, of course, to be noted that additional preventative measures will arise mainly due to unforeseen circumstances. Our plant experiences the additional concern/disadvantage of having to desilt the water intake due to our proximity to South America and the Amazon and Orinico influence.

It is well noted that weather conditions there influence our Gulf of Paria from where the water to be treated by Desalcott is obtained. The gulf may be rough on a day when the rest of our waters are calm due to the influence of the seas' currents.

We have to be aware that we will face periodic interruptions for such purposes in all utilities, all in the interest of a more reliable supply.

>

Among the much-agitated suggestion is that we seek to direct all flood waters into dams. Certainly much easier said than done or possible. Practical and objective, this is not a guaranteed source of water.

The adjustments needed are well within our capacity and small distress to our population. We should note that other dams are not so often closed as maintenance is not so regularly needed as the water is much easier to process.

In the context of supplying both people and industry, the desalination plant must be duly monitored and every effort made to ensure reliability.

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

Chaguanas