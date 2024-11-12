Met Office issues yellow-level flood alert

A lady crosses the road in floodwaters on Independence Square, Port of Spain. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

THE Met Office issued a localised flood alert – yellow level – over Trinidad on November 12.

Its website said the alert went into effect at 10.15 am, with conditions expected to become normal by 4 pm.

It said periods of rain of varying intensities and isolated heavy showers can be expected.

"This is due to the presence of the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ)."

The Met Office said flooding and ponding, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas, can also be expected.

It said potential impacts could range from traffic delays due to water accumulation on the road and reduced visibility during heavy downpours which could affect driving conditions.

It urged citizens to monitor weather conditions, assess surroundings before going outside and to avoid driving or wading through floodwaters.