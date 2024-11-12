Joseph returns, Springer replaces Russell for third T20 vs England

West Indies's fast bowler Alzarri Joseph. - AP PHOTO

BAJAN all-rounder Shamar Springer replaces Trinidad and Tobago’s Andre Russell. At the same time, Antiguan fast bowler Alzarri Joseph returns to the West Indies team for the third T20I of a five-match series which bowls off at Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia on November 14, from 4pm.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the two changes to the maroon squad on November 12 as they seek to bounce back from two opening losses.

Russel has been ruled out “due to a left ankle sprain sustained during the opening T20I at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday,” the statement read.

Springer joins the squad as Russel’s replacement fresh off two T20I games against Sri Lanka, where he picked up 1/25 from two overs in the first match and 1/24 from two in the second. He scored seven runs in the second T20I and did not play in the third.

Joseph, having completed his two-match suspension following an on-field incident during the third CG United ODI at the Kensington Oval, Barbados, on November 6, will rejoin the squad in St Lucia for the crucial final leg of the series, replacing Joseph.

>

The final three T20I games will be played at the same venue on November 14, 16 and 17.

England lead the series 2-0.

West Indies T20I Squad for third T20I against England

Squad: Rovman Powell (captain), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Terrance Hinds, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer

Officials: Daren Sammy (head coach), Rawl Lewis (manager), Rayon Griffith (fielding coach), Floyd Reifer (batting coach), James Franklin (bowling coach), Dr Denis Byam (physiotherapist), Ronald Rogers (strength and conditioning), Dane Currency (masseuse), Avenesh Seetaram (analyst), Jerome Foster (media officer)