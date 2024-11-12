Jaleel Pierre stars in open water, aquathlon Beach Games

An athlete takes part in the Special Olympics Regional Beach Games in Buccoo on November 9. - Visual Styles

JALEEL Pierre was one of the standout athletes in the open water and aquathlon events when the 2024 Special Olympics Caribbean Initiative Regional Beach Games were held on November 9 and 10.

At the Buccoo Beach Facility in Tobago, Pierre of TT won the men's division 1B 1,500-metre in a time of 34 minutes and one second (34:01). Matthew Javier and Robert Liddie also gave it their all in the water. Javier of Cayman Islands was second in 38:49 and Liddie of St Kitts and Nevis ended third in 40:47.

In the men's division 1A 1,500m event, the TT pair of Trent Bethel and Donovan Garib ended first and second respectively. Bethel won in 24:01 and a little more than one minute later, Garib emerged from the water in 25:11. Rasheed Lawrence of Cayman Islands finished third in 30.43.

Athletes also competed in men's division two 750m with Jason Williams of St Vincent and the Grenadines winning in 16:45. TT's Stefon Singh was second in 21:55 and Michael Williams, also of TT, finished third in 25:13. Shane Nesbitt of St Kitts and Nevis was fourth in 26:05.

In the women's division two 750m race, Shania Surujbally of TT won in 18:44 and Krysta Bynoe of St Vincent was a close second in 19:10.

The aquathlon athletes also showed their ability. In aquathlon, participants must swim and run.

Pierre won the men's division B crown (28:54), followed by Liddie (30:21) and Javier (18:46).

Bynoe got the better of Surujbally in the women's division two with a time of 33:52. Surujbally stopped the clock in 36:01.

Shane Nesbitt of St Kitts won the men's division one and Garib took home the men's division 1A.