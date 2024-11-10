Lady Hochoy Penal wins Special Olympics Caribbean Beach Games cricket

Lady Hochoy Penal celebrate after winning the beach cricket competition at the inaugural Special Olympics Caribbean Initiative Regional Beach Games on day one action at Maracas Bay on November 9. - Photo by Jonathan Ramnanansingh

LADY Hochoy Penal were crowned champions of the inaugural Special Olympics Caribbean Initiative Regional Beach Games Trinidad leg cricket when day one action bowled off at Maracas Bay on November 9.

In the six-over title match, the Penal team defeated Lady Hochoy North after posting a competitive total of 102/2, batting first.

In reply, the north branch found it tough to get going along the sandy wicket as they were restricted to 49/7 from their six overs.

Additionally, Memesa Centre defeated Palmeras by 57 runs to grab bronze.

Memesa took first strike and batted well to score 83 without loss. Palmeras, however, were fizzled by Memesa's bowling attack and could only muster up 26/2 in their six overs.

In beach bocce, Trinidad and Tobago swept the male individual category as Marlon Narinesingh, Joseph Turpin and Brandon Babwah copped the top three places respectively courtesy of targeted throws with the bocce purlina (ball).

Action also commenced in the girls' equivalent with several Caribbean nations participating. They resume competition on November 10.

In five-a-side beach soccer, TT’s A team won both matches against St Vincent and the Grenadines A and TT B teams.

TT A defeated St Vincent 7-0 in the opening match after taking a healthy 4-0 lead at the half. Later on, they also got past TT B team 7-4 in a highly competitive affair.

St Vincent’s B team also bettered TT B team 5-2 after going 3-0 up in the opening ten minutes. Beach soccer continues on day two.

Event co-ordinator for the Maracas leg of the games Lynda Hoyte-Sanchez expressed pleasure with the turnout and camaraderie shared among participating nations.

“It’s a lot of excitement in the space. It’s good to see the children having fun and enjoying themselves. They’re celebrating their triumphs and victories. They have a lot of enthusiasm and they’re willing to come out and showcase their skill.

“There’s also a part of Special Olympics called Unified Sport where we have normal persons playing and interacting with special athletes which helps build their self-esteem, confidence and brings togetherness between both special and normal athletes.”

Jamaica coach Carl Ellis, who has two athletes competing in male team and individual bocce, said this first-ever edition of the regional beach games is a great initiative to help special athletes develop.

“It’s a good competition that’s inclusive. There are no losers. We compete at home but it’s the first time we’re coming to Trinidad.

“The games are very important for their development and participation. They want to perform and compete. This is what it is about. It gives people the opportunity to compete and participate in a supportive environment.”

Ellis’ bocce athlete Molique Edwards, 15, said he enjoyed competing away from home for the first time and welcomed more events like this throughout the Caribbean.

“It’s good to be here. I’m enjoying myself. Bocce is my favourite sport. So far, so good. Bocce ball is good for me to train and see how better I can get. And if they have more events like this, I am ready to go and compete.”

Also in attendance were Special Olympics chief global government relations officer Shawn Ferguson, Special Olympics TT (SOTT) and local organising committee chairman Major David Benjamin, organiser Kevin Lester Edwards among other dignitaries from Special Olympics International and SOTT.

On November 10, beach bocce and beach soccer continue at Maracas from 9 am while the aquathlon and beach volleyball begin in Courland at the same time.

The closing ceremony will be held on the same day at Lions Cultural Centre from 6.30 pm.

Beach Cricket Results

Winner - Lady Hochoy Penal - Govinda Ramsubag, Raj Bajnathsingh, Danon Joseph, Tyres Daniel, Rafiel Ramjewan, Oniel Bajnath, Joseph Paul

Runner-up - Lady Hochoy North - Joshua Villafana, Ezekiel McIntosh, Nemuel Hunter, Nielson Neaves, Paul Lewis, Atiba Purcell, Ivan Brathwaite

Third - Memesa Centre - Nicholas Perryman, Trevor O'Brien, Michael Modeste, Sherwin Perryman, Christian Williams, Devon Williams, Akeem Renalis, Kelvin Shephard

Fourth - Palmer's - Jelani Edward, Rishanni Frederick, Raaziq Frederick, Karen Haripersad, Jaydon Huggins, Tyrelle Audain, Bryan Charles, Kaleel Mac Farlane