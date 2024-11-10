End of an era: Trinidad and Tobago International Marathon retires after 42 years

In this March 23, 2023 file photo, Omare Thompson finishes first in the TTIM 5K overall male event at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain. - DANIEL PRENTICE

The famed Trinidad and Tobago International Marathon (TTIM) has been retired after 42 years.

A statement from the TT Marathon Committee on November 7 said that not only would the 2025 edition be cancelled, but the race in its entirety is now no more.

“The TT Marathon Committee (TTMC) came into reality when one of the race’s significant sponsors pulled out in 2009,” the statement read.

It added that the semi-new but experienced team who were coordinating the race management and technical aspects of the race for several years took over full race organisation, from 2009 onward.

“The TTIM has been without a major sponsor for several years. It is no longer possible to bring an event of this magnitude to life year after year. There have been many milestones and records made, and foreigners from over thirty countries of the world competing on Trinbago soil raising the level of our runners and empowering them to train harder and smarter.”

However, over the past few years, the major prize monies have had to be reduced to accommodate other expenses needed to support the race.

The committee thanked companies and service providers such as the Defence Force (including Coast Guard and PTI), the police service, Red Cross, St. John's Ambulance Brigade, POSGH doctors, Blue Waters, Subway, the Achievement Center, water-stop volunteers, and “die-hard members of the TTMC and many others who were there from inception. You made it all happen. Thank you and to the runners who have persevered.”

A team of sporting icons including Raffique Shah started this historic event of which the 42nd edition was held in 2024.

The TTMC team has kept the legacy alive for an additional 15 years (after 2009), “however with times changing and resources becoming ever more difficult to obtain, it has become necessary to retire its organisation.”