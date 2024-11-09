NACTA: PNM poised to retain Tunapuna

Tunapuna MP Esmond Forde - PNM

THE PNM seems set to retain the key marginal constituency of Tunapuna in the next general election and it seems difficult for the UNC to win this constituency.

These were some of the findings of a recent North American Caribbean Teachers Association (NACTA) poll carried out in Tunapuna.

In a statement on November 8, NACTA attributed the PNM’s ability to retain Tunapuna to the popularity of its incumbent MP, Esmond Forde.

“The choice of UNC candidate may not matter in the contest as Forde is very likable and popular among constituents. Voters say he is perhaps the most popular among all candidates in the so-called marginal seats. And he is also the most popular representatives in Parliament from both sides of the aisle. Very few constituents give him a negative rating.”

NACTA said, “Even those who plan to vote for UNC or some other political party, give Forde a positive or satisfactory rating for his performance as a parliamentary representative. “

>

The poll, NACTA continued, showed Forde leads the UNC 45 to 35 per cent among respondents.

“Constituents and even people from outside his constituency say he is down to earth and presents himself as a commoner. Even UNC present and former representatives give him a thumbs up for his personality, saying he is perhaps the most affable MP.

“Respondents say he is down to earth and is known to interact with people of all political persuasions. He is known to attend events or programs of all ethnicities and religious groups or constituents. He has had a presence at wakes, funerals, festivals, family events. Constituents say he is known to go out of his way to meet people and interact with them even if critical of him.”

NACTA said Forde’s focus on improving infrastructure and providing housing in Tunapuna has also boosted his political stock with constituents.

Forde was first elected Tunapuna MP in September 2015.

He was re-elected in August 20 and currently serves as the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

After the PNM’s General Council meeting at Balisier House, Port of Spain on October 19, general secretary Foster Cummings said the Prime Minister told the council nominations for 15 constituencies will be called effective October 21.

The constituencies are: Toco/Sangre Grande, Arima, Lopinot/Bon Air West, Tunapuna, La Horquetta/Talparo, Arouca/Maloney, D’Abadie/O’Meara, St Joseph, St Ann’s East, Laventille East, Morvant, Laventille West, San Fernando West, San Fernando East, La Brea and Point Fortin.

The incumbent PNM MPs representing these constituencies are Roger Monroe, Pennelope Beckles-Robinson, Gonzales, Forde, Cummings, Camille Robinson-Regis, Morris-Julian, Terrence Deyalsingh, Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Adrian Leonce, Fitzgerald Hinds, Faris Al-Rawi, Brian Manning, Stephen McClashie and Kennedy Richards Jnr.

>

Al-Rawi, Gonzales, Morris-Julian, Richards and McClashie have all said they will stand for re-election.