Stush brunch at San Fernando Hill

San Fernando City Month activities continue on November 10 with an all-inclusive brunch that is promising a variety of cuisine, cocktails, premium drinks and performances from top artistes.

Stush – the all-white brunch will take place at the base of the San Fernando Hill, from 10 am-2 pm.

Chutney soca artiste GI, KMC, Farmer Nappy, the Point Fortin Vibes Nation Rhythm section and the South United Tassa Drummers will provide live entertainment, a media release said. DJs include the Hitman Howie Tee along with Sensational Sammy.

Proceeds from the events hosted during San Fernando City Month will benefit community projects and causes within the city, the release said.

For more info: @khalabashproductions on Instagram or 269-3567.