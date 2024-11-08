Positive experience at EWMSC

THE EDITOR: We often read or hear all types of negative reviews regarding the level of treatment meted out to the public at the various health facilities.

Having been recently admitted to the EWMSC at Mt Hope, I feel compel to go against this tide by sharing a positive experience I was fortunate to have there.

My journey started about three months ago when I sought medical attention following breathing difficulties. I visited my then interventional cardiologist Dr Naveen Seecheran, who promptly conducted an angiogram procedure, subsequent to which I was referred to and admitted to the EWMSC for a substantive surgical procedure.

Born and raised in the deep south, I confess to initial feelings of trepidation commuting to this facility and taking up temporary residence up north.

Thankfully, my fears were allayed upon admission, after being warmly greeted by security officer Aaron Manning at the entrance to the Adult Cardiology Ward. His hospitality continued throughout my stay when he would intermittently drop by to offer comforting words.

Given the serious nature of my impending surgery, I was placed in a private room, along with two other patients, also awaiting similar procedures. We got acquainted over time, offering each other moral/spiritual support for what was to come

During my lengthy stay I was fortunate to experience medical care at its best, aptly delivered by trained nurses. At no time was I subjected to any disparaging abuse or disrespect, as often heard from members of the public.

My heartfelt thanks to all the nurses who attended to me. Not to be outdone, the team of young doctors under the guidance of consultant cardiologist Dr Seecheran treated me daily with genuine care, concern and professionalism. The team included Drs Ramkissoon, Lackhan and Ramcharan (registrar), among others.

Other service providers who also left an indelible mark include the (cardio) sonographer Ms Lambie. Senior cardio consultants included Dr H Hanoman, who normally had an entourage of young interns in tow, hanging onto his every word. The composed Dr Galvas would normally present in detail.

I recall Dr Adrian Hanoman conducting an echocardiogram examination on me at 1 am.

I must also pay tribute to the highly skilled team of cardiac surgeons at the onsite Caribbean Heart Care Medcorp headed by Prof Giovanni Teodori, Dr Natasha Rahaman, and Dr Gabriel Galvas. Vital to this team are anaesthetists Dr Roderick Bhagan and Dr Brandon Forde. I thank each one of them for safely bringing me through this crisis.

To all the nurses, interns, attendants and doctors who saw me through this ordeal, I wish you God’s richest blessings.

I must also acknowledge Presbyterian minister Rev Ria Thompson-Jimdar and her husband Leon for commuting all the way to Mt Hope and offering me their prayers and best wishes.

My love for God, country, and our people has never been stronger.

With the invasive surgery behind me now, I am at the healing stage, and express my thanks to members of my immediate and extended family for the enormous support I continue to receive. To my generous blood donors, I thank you for stepping up. To my concerned friends, colleagues, and neighbours, I thank you as well.

I must tip my hat to the management team at the NCRHA. The concerted efforts being made to effectively manage the EWMSC has not gone unnoticed. It is my sincerest hope other RHAs engage similar work ethics as they manage and maintain their respective health institutions.

Blessings to Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh as he continues doing his best for our nation’s well-being.

BARRY S BISSESSAR

Fyzabad