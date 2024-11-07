2 women injured by car in Point Fortin

- File photo

A 64-year-old retiree was one of two women who were knocked down along the Point Fortin Main Road on November 6.

Police reported the 39-year-old driver of La Fortune, said that at about 11.55 am, he was driving to Point Fortin when his black Toyota Fielder began to skid, spun around a few times before colliding with the two pedestrians.

Police said the two women sustained serious injuries and were taken to the Point Fortin Hospital in critical condition with one having to be transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital.

The driver was taken to the Point Fortin Police Station where a breathalyser test determined he was sober.

Enquiries are continuing.

