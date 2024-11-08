Drastic measures vital to curb bullying

Jayden Lalchan. -

THE EDITOR: Bullying has been happening for a very long time in our schools and nothing has been done to stop it. Since Jayden Lalchan committed suicide, everybody has been voicing their opinion.

What a shame. This problem should have been dealt with years ago because it has been going on for many, many years in the schools.

I recall once having to "play police" for some schoolchildren and "show them the time of day." Parents also have their part to play, as do teachers.

Bullying should be reported immediately to the principal and to the class teacher, and parents of the bully should be contacted immediately. The police should also get involved in reports of bullying.

Parents need to be held accountable for their children's behaviour. That is not the duty of teachers. They cannot teach and be parents at the same time.

A few months ago a schoolgirl phoned her mother complaining about her teacher, and the expletives coming out of her mouth were shameful and disgusting. This took place in front of the class and the students all laughed. The teacher remained seated like she was afraid, as the mother encouraged her daughter.

That is why parents must be held accountable for their children.

Also, a couple months ago a teacher in Tobago walked off his job because of the children's behaviour.

It's time to take drastic measure against school bullying, but it seems the authorities are waiting for a tragedy before something is done. Come on, you all need to pay attention to the homes of these children. What are they seeing at home? A child is not born a bully.

Now we see parents going to schools to cause conflict, and doing so in front of the children. These parents should be locked up because they have not shown any example and respect to their children.

It's time to charge the parents for the behaviour of their children. It might be hash, but some sort of discipline must be implemented to stop this bullying scourge before it is to late. Stop the talk. It is time for action.

Some time last year in the US, two parents were held responsible for their children's behaviour and sentenced by the court. Laws were passed in certain US states to charge parents for their children's behaviour and to lock up the children.

Children also need to have some kind of spiritual values. Teach them about God, pray with them.

Years ago police officers went to schools and lectured to students. Maybe that needs to be reinacted. But something must be done now to stem the tide of bullying and school violence.

MODICIA MARTIN

via e-mail