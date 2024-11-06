Who will be your leader?

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: There can never, ever be another People's Partnership-type grand alliance of political parties in TT. The PP was a one-off. Why? Because, before setting off, it must be indelibly agreed who will lead the coalition. There cannot be shared leadership. The boss man/boss lady gets to make all final decisions.

A political home cannot be constructed on sifting sand. There must be a strong support base. The UNC has a proven support base. Join with it and do exactly as you are told, or keep walking.

The PNM can reinvent itself if and when necessary. Plain talking is not bad manners and the PNM is fully competent at mincing its very own words. It walks alone.

There can be no dictatorship in the PNM. Wild, desperate speculation along these lines will not cut it. End of yet another story.

Past UNC members, now desperate to join the home base, need to sign on the line – 100 per cent allegiance.

The unspoken assessment of small third party leaders is that it is difficult to hope that your personal wish of attracting sufficient political fence-sitters can be met. It will necessitate being viewed as charismatic.

Let us not mince words. There can never, ever be another Winston Dookeran waiting in the wings.

Past achievements and important posts of a few years ago mean nothing in the face of political reality.

A past president or highly placed police executive? So what? No support base is what it is – no support base.

Our political talk is so cheap in sweet TT that it is practically for free.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin