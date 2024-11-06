Jackson Charles returns as national AmeriCup 3x3 basketball coach

Coach Christopher Jackson Charles. - Newsday File Photo/ Angelo Marcelle

JACKSON Charles returns as Trinidad and Tobago’s head coach for the upcoming FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup in San Juan, Puerto Rico, from December 13-15.

A National Basketball Federation of TT (NBFTT) statement on November 5 confirmed Jackson “accepted the offer” to return as national coach “following a rigorous and transparent coaching selection exercise as per the NBFTT Coaching Selection Policy.”

Charles was the coach behind TT’s historic 2023 Pan American Games 3x3 basketball bronze medal team in Chile.

As per the NBFTT coaches’ selection policy, a national coach is selected per tournament.

On his return to the helm, Charles said, “Not because we won bronze it’s automatic that I would be selected again, I’m glad for the transparent and rigorous process and I proved that I’m still the best coach for the role”.

Charles said he’s “hoping to build on his previous successes he has his sights firmly on bringing home more silverware/medals.”

The 2024 FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup is a continental competition and an essential qualifier on the path to the 2027 Basketball World Cup in Qatar and the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Invitations have already been sent to 41 players for team screenings. Charles said he is “ready” to commence training and select the best squad for the AmeriCup tournament. Among those receiving invitations were three members of the Pan Am team Chike Augustine and twin brothers Ahkeem and Ahkeel Boyd.

NBFTT president Jason Hills said the board received “great interest from our foreign-based players” but did not have the finances to bring them home.

The statement added that NBFTT is seeking direct sponsorship for uniforms, equipment, nutrition, and player wellness for the FIBA Men’s 3x3 AmeriCup tournament. Charles added, “Seeing what we are up against in terms of readiness and player support internationally, there is a big gap when we play the likes of USA who are professional players, we are not even semi-professional and the more support we can get the better prepared we can be.”

Hills said that competing against teams with professional players like the USA highlights the need for robust resources and called for “every bit of support.”

NBFTT have asked interested sponsors to email nbfttmarketingandcomms@gmail.com to help bolster the team’s preparation for the 2024 AmeriCup and beyond.