Trump orHarris?

Donald Trump AP PHOTO -

THE EDITOR: The US presidential election is November 5, today. Kamala Harris represents the Democrats. Donald Trump represents the Republicans.

The independent and third-party offerings are Cornel West, Jill Stein, Chase Oliver, and Claudia De La Cruz. Will they have any impact?

Biden, Elder, Kennedy, Ramaswamy have dropped out.

Should the world get ready for president Trump again?

Will Harris become the first female US president?

Time will tell.

God bless America, the land of the free, the home of the brave.

AV RAMPERSAD

via e-mail