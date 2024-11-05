Pleasantville man, 18, charged with robbery offences
An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with a robbery that led to a police-involved shooting and the death of a 26-year-old relative over the weekend in the Southern Division.
Nathaniel Cooper from Sunflower Drive in Pleasantville appeared in the South Criminal Court on November 5 before master Sarah De Silva, who granted him $150,000 surety bail to cover the charges.
The case was adjourned to November 26.
Cooper was charged on November 4 with three counts of aggravated robbery.
The police contend that around 2.50 pm on November 2, officers responded to a robbery at a store on Pointe-a-Pierre Road in San Fernando. After interviewing witnesses and receiving a tip, police went to Balisier Avenue in Pleasantville, where they spotted the suspects.
A chase ensued, leading officers to a bushy area near a drain close to the Pleasantville Health Centre and Community Centre on Prince Albert Street. One suspect allegedly pointed a Smith and Wesson pistol at the officers, who fired in self-defence, hitting the suspect, later identified as Zion Cooper.
Zion, who is a relative of Cooper, was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Police arrested Cooper and seized the gun with three rounds of ammunition.
