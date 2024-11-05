Kamala will win election

US Vice President Kamala Harris AP PHOTO -

THE EDITOR: Vice President Kamala Harris is going to win the US presidency mainly because women are going to vote in today's election as a bloc, and probably by as much as ten percentage points higher than men. They are going to put her over the top.

Harris is going to garner the most votes of any presidential candidate in US history. I also predict that the Democrats will regain control of the House of Representatives.

I can give a dozen good reasons why I feel this way, but for now I will just list a few. The main reason is the abortion issue. Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade and returned it to state legislatures, a vast majority of women are insensed. It’s a question of women’s healthcare, especially around gynaecological issues.

There are states where women cannot get an abortion even in cases of rape, incest, or if the life of the mother is threatened. In some states, doctors can lose their licences and/or go to jail for administering certain types of healthcare to a pregnant woman in distress.

Many women see this is as an existential issue. They believe it is a life-or-death issue. Republican women are going to cross party lines to vote for Harris. She will carry the Democrats to victory in the race for House control.

Both Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the popular-vote count in their elections, and they didn’t have the abortion issue to run on.

Seven times the issue has been put to voters by referendum, and even in red states the pro-choice position has prevailed. The issue is on the ballot in eight states. I believe that Democrats will see an upward bump in their numbers. Early voting stats seem to suggest this.

Since the 2016 and 2020 elections, Donald Trump has been found liable for sexual misconduct in two civil court decisions. One judge even called his actions “rape.” More females have come forward with claims of sexual misbehaviour, and he was convicted of business fraud on 34 counts.

It seems business records were doctored to hide the fact that Trump paid hush money to a porn star to cover up a sexual rendezvous, while being married. It was also deemed election interference.

Beyond all this, he faces multiple indictments in various jurisdictions and is an unindicted co-conspirator in other criminal matters. His overall mean demeanour does not ingratiate him with women. He is going to lose the female vote by a wide margin.

I could list more reasons why I think Harris will win, but brevity precludes a lengthy column right now.

ROCK HERMON HACKSHAW

New York