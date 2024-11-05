Central cops seize over $1 million in marijuana in Couva

Five crocus bags of marijuana found in Central. - Photo courtesy TTPS

CENTRAL Division police seized 22.7 kilogrammes of marijuana during an anti-crime exercise in Couva on November 3.

A statement from the police, on November 4, said officers went to an abandoned structure at the end of Reservoir Road, Extension, Basta Hall and found five crocus bags with dried high-grade marijuana.

No suspects were arrested in connection with the drugs.

Police estimated the street value of the drugs to be $1.25 million.

The items were seized and police said investigations are ongoing.

