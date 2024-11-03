Vincent Mejaries, former co-ordinator of Rebirth House, has died

VINCENT MEJARIES, former project co-ordinator of Rebirth House drug rehabilitation centre has died.

Mejaries passed away on October 22 at the Port of Spain General Hospital.

"Mejaries, lovingly referred to as Mr Vince and Brother Vince served the national, regional and international community in the area of drug rehabilitation for the past 31 years, helping more than 2,000 recovering addicts to find sobriety," a release from his family said.

He served as project co-ordinator and was part of the first set of executive administrators in Rebirth House which also included Steve Richards (director) and Roger Beckles (executive secretary).

Mejaries served the institution for over 30 years, keeping the doors of recovery open day and night in their “labour of love.”

Rebirth House founded by George “Tambi” Maximin in 1988 has been a pioneer drug rehabilitation centre in Trinidad and Tobago changing the lives of addicts and their families. Over the years it has been the birthplace and model for several NGOs in humanitarian services.

The release said, "As part of this community Mejaries became a well known figure and a key contributor to helping those struggling with drug addiction."

He leaves to mourn his wife Indra, daughter Candi and son Dale, his grand children and great grand child, his sisters Ann and Margaret, brother Gary, niece Carla, best friend and co-worker Dr Valerie Ragbir.

Included in his extend family are former staff and thousands of members of the Rebirth House family and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) communities, along with their families and friends.

Funeral Service will be held at the OP Allen funeral home in San Juan on November 5, viewing starts at 11 am. Funeral service starts at 12 pm, internment is at the Tunapuna Cemetery.

The funeral service is open to members of the public.

The family, the release said, is grateful for the outpouring of support from the national and international communities.