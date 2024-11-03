Trinity, 'Caps' East grab wins in SSFL Big 5 football

A Trinity Collage player chases the ball at the match against Scarborough Secondary in Moka, Maraval on November 2. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

TRINITY College and Carapichaima East Secondary moved one step closer to earning promotion to the premiership division of the Secondary Schools Football League next season with victories in the Big 5 championship division on November 2.

Trinity defeated Scarborough Secondary 1-0 at the former's school compound in Moka, Maraval and "Caps" got the better of Hillview College 2-0 at the latter's home ground at Honeymoon Park, Tunapuna.

In Moka, an 83rd minute goal by Anton Joseph, younger brother of national footballer Che Benny, was enough to give Trinity the win. A few supporters of Scarborough, dressed in blue, tried to encourage their players but they could not find the equaliser.

Trinity are now in first place in the five-team round robin tournament with five points after three matches.

>

The top three teams will earn promotion to the premiership division next season.

Trinity were rewarded for their dominant second half showing. A ball was squared to Joseph and he slotted home from just inside the 18-yard box. After the match, Trinity coach Marlon Minguel told Newsday his players grew in confidence as the match progressed.

"The score was not really a total reflection of the whole game," Minguel said. "The first half we were a bit timid. We could have scored a few goals. The boys needed a little waking up at half-time and second half they really came out...although they (just) scored one, but the intensity that we came out with in the second half that was what was needed."

The Trinity players were in jubilant mood after the match ended as they were singing on their way to the pavilion.

Minguel said his team must start quickly in their next match against Pleasantville Secondary. "From the start of the game take the game to the opponent. We are a possession-based team and we have a nice attacking force and I think if we take the game from early to any opponent we will do well."

Two second half goals gave Carapichaima East a 2-0 victory. Kamali Wilson's thunderous strike in the 66th minute gave Carapichaima a 1-0 lead, before a penalty from Darion Boswell in stoppage time wrapped up the three points. "Caps" will fancy their chances of earning promotion as they now have four points from their first two matches.

Pleasantville Secondary were on a bye and did not feature on November 2.

The promoted teams will play in the 16-team premiership division in 2025, the top schools league in TT.