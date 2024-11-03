Marcelle offers to run for Laventille West, no disrespect to Hinds

Attorney Kareem Marcelle is sworn-in as an alderman at the Port of Spain City Corporation in February. - Port of Spain City Corporation Facebook

ATTORNEY and Port of Spain City Corporation alderman Kareem Marcelle says his decision to seek nomination for the Laventille West constituency should not be seen as disrespect towards incumbent MP Fitzgerals Hinds, whom he described as a dedicated public servant since 1995.

In a media release sent on November 2, Marcelle positioned his candidacy as an act of service driven by passion for his community rather than a challenge to Hinds’ leadership. He said he has a deep respect for current Hinds, the Minister of National Security.

On October 28, Marcelle submitted his written consent to be nominated as a People’s National Movement (PNM) candidate for Laventille West in the upcoming general election.

“I have boldly stood in defence of communities and families in East Port of Spain where injustice and neglect have been meted out one way or another. I have also equally held members of our communities accountable when needed.”

Marcelle said his submission was in response to several requests from the people of Laventille West as well as him accepting the challenge of the Prime Minister’s call for young people to step forward.

“As a constituent and resident of Laventille West, I understand first-hand the challenges faced, such as senseless gang violence, socio-economic challenges, unemployment and infrastructural issues, among others. Thus, I have been relentlessly working as a community activist to do my part in addressing some of these concerns. Community activism can only take our constituency and its people so far,” the release read.

Addressing a recent PNM Laventille West Women’s League meeting, Marcelle thanked the group for the overwhelming support.

“I am deeply grateful. Notwithstanding, it is my understanding this nomination process will be redone. Regardless, I wholeheartedly trust in and abide by our party’s constitution and internal processes. I guard the party’s well-established practices of participatory democracy and confidentiality in conducting our internal business.”

Marcelle's statement condemned a video from the meeting that was posted to social media. The Laventille West Women’s League met on October 28 to vote for a nominee. In the clip, all but one member voted to reject Fitzgerald Hinds as their constituency representative.

In the one-minute video, councillor Adanna Griffith-Gordon, who led the voting, called for all in favour of Hinds to raise their hands. The results showed a clear preference for Marcelle, who received 38 votes with three abstentions.

The Laventille West constituency has set a November 8 deadline for nominations to be submitted.

“In accepting a nomination and by offering to be of service, that in no way must be seen as an act of disrespect to my constituency’s current MP, Hinds. Let us all bind together in unity and hold steadfast to the principles of mutual respect and courtesy. I strongly condemn the sensationalised coverage of the internal business of the PNM.”

His release concluded with a commitment to championing the cause of his community, especially the young people, regardless if he is selected.

In a phone interview with Newsday on November 2, Marcelle, who chose his words carefully, said he has been watching and observing conversations in the public space and in the constituency, which led him to feel the need to send the release.

"Mutual respect is very important and it’s part of my character to respect my elders and peers. Hinds is both a leader in authority and my elder."

Asked to clarify what conversations he was referring to, Marcelle opted not to comment, saying, "I don’t want to speak for anyone else."

In response to his media release, which highlighted some challenges faced by constituents – such as gang violence, socio-economic challenges, unemployment, and infrastructural issues – Marcelle said he was speaking in broad terms and believes those are some of these issues on the front burner for many constituents.

"I am putting myself forward to use the office, if given the opportunity, to address those concerns. I don’t want to go into detail right now because I have not been selected. When that time comes, I will publicly share my specific plans and solutions. For now, I am trusting and abiding by the process: it would be premature for me to go down that road."

Asked if he is satisfied with the work Hinds has done in the constituency, Marcelle said the question should be posed to constituents, owing to his nomination. He also declined to comment as a resident of the constituency.

"On this occasion, I am also a potential nominee and I do not wish to discuss this in the public space."

He ended the interview wishing Hinds all the best: "I continue to hold him in the highest regard. Being a representative and politician is no easy task: he has sacrificed a lot."

Asked if he had been contacted by Hinds since his nomination, he said, "No."

Newsday calledHinds four times on his cellphone on November 2 seeking comment, but he did not answer.

On February 29, Marcelle was sworn in as an alderman in the Port of Spain City Corporation, making him one of the youngest to hold this position.

The general election to select 41 members of parliament is constitutionally due in 2025. The PNM has been screening and selecting candidates since August 23.